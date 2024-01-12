en English
Rugby

Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:25 pm EST
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players

In a recent turn of events, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i, the Chief Executive Officer of Lakapi Samoa, has categorically denied allegations made by former Manu Samoa player, Elija Niko, about the rugby union obstructing players from securing overseas contracts.

Addressing Allegations

Fepulea’i, in his interview, responded to the allegations which were widely shared on social media. He emphatically stated that these allegations were not only false, but also detrimental to the reputation of the union. Niko had accused the union of preventing a young player from signing a contract with a French club. However, Fepulea’i refuted these claims, stating that no such contract had ever landed on his desk, and that neither he nor the coaching staff would hinder players from pursuing such lucrative opportunities abroad.

Purpose and Mission of Lakapi Samoa

The CEO reiterated the mission of Lakapi Samoa, which is to nurture and develop the skills of players to a point where they can secure professional contracts overseas. He stressed the union’s desire for players to connect with credible agents and clubs that align with their talent and potential. Fepulea’i also shed light on a recent case, where he greenlighted a contract for a gifted player, despite the conditions of the agreement not reflecting the player’s true value. This was a result of insufficient consultation.

Call for Direct Communication

Expressing disappointment over the fact that these issues were being aired publicly on social media platforms rather than being addressed directly with the union, Fepulea’i urged players to voice their concerns openly. He pointed out that the union takes pride in its transparency and accountability. He also highlighted the continuous support Lakapi Samoa receives from World Rugby. The CEO’s call to action was for these matters to be discussed openly, rather than letting them fester and potentially mislead the public through social media narratives.

Rugby Samoa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

