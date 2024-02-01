Laiatu Latu: A Journey from Injury to Top NFL Draft Prospect

From a debilitating neck injury to the limelight of the NFL draft prospect, the journey of Laiatu Latu, a defensive end for UCLA, captures the essence of resilience and unyielding determination. Embracing the mantra 'Like your last' (LYL), Latu has established himself as a force to be reckoned with, both on the gridiron and in life.

'Like Your Last': The Latu Mantra

The mantra 'Like your last' has personal significance to Latu. The philosophy encourages him to give his best effort in all endeavors, whether in academics or football meetings. It is a testament to his grit and character that he adopted this philosophy after a neck injury led to his medical retirement from the University of Washington's football program in 2020.

The Comeback Journey

For two years, Latu was sidelined, experiencing what seemed to be the end of his football career. Despite the setback, his determination to return to the sport never waned. Cleared to play again, he transferred to UCLA in January 2022 and quickly distinguished himself as one of college football's top pass rushers over the next two seasons. He led the nation in tackles for loss per game and his outstanding performance earned him prestigious accolades, including the Lombardi Award and the Ted Hendricks Award.

Potential NFL Draft Pick

As Latu prepares for the Senior Bowl, his potential as an NFL draft pick is being recognized by both his college coaches and the New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who will serve as Latu's Senior Bowl coach on the National team. Ulbrich notes that Latu's skills go beyond physical abilities. His understanding of how to excel at pass rushing, and his skilled rusher technique, are traits that Ulbrich believes will help Latu thrive in the NFL. Latu's journey, marked by resilience and a desire to support his family and prove his doubters wrong, is a testament to his undying spirit and dedication to his sport.