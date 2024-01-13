Lahore to Face Multan in Opening Match of National Women’s T20 Tournament

In the upcoming National Women’s T20 Tournament, the Lahore region, led by Nida Dar, is ready to take on the Multan region, captained by Umm-e-Hani. The match is set to take place at Ayub Park Cricket Stadium. Established in 2013, the stadium has amassed recognition for hosting PCB’s (Pakistan Cricket Board’s) U16 and U19 cricket matches, as well as district trials.

Stadium Details and Historic Significance

The Ayub Park Cricket Stadium is not just another cricket ground. It comes with a 60-meter boundary and houses three pitches specifically prepared for the women’s tournament. Besides its cricketing facilities, the stadium also presents a cricket museum that enthusiasts can visit. This museum showcases an impressive collection of autographed bats, including historic ones from the West Indies team of 1959, and a variety of cricket memorabilia, such as souvenirs and cricket magazines.

Women’s National T20 Tournament Overview

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 is scheduled to start with six regional teams playing 10 matches each. The top two teams will meet in a grand finale on 31st January. The tournament serves as a platform for players to stake their claim in the national team, considering Pakistan women are set to feature in several T20Is and international tournaments later in the year. The winning team will be rewarded with Rs 1 million, while the runners-up will receive Rs 0.5 million.

Preparation and Expectations

The PCB has finalized the six squads, and a four-day female umpires’ induction course will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This tournament is not just about competition, but also about preparation and grooming for future international encounters. As the teams gear up for the tournament, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the action and the new cricketing talents this tournament promises to unveil.