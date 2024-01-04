en English
Education

Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports

In a significant stride for Laguna Blanca High School, four senior athletes have committed to moving their sports careers to the NCAA Division III level in college. Among them are Gabriel Lea and Spencer Hlavaty, key figures on the school’s football team, who have both penned agreements to play at Claremont McKenna College.

Football Talents Ascend

Gabriel Lea, a wide receiver of note, and Spencer Hlavaty, the team’s leading quarterback, have not only won recognition on the All-Tri-Valley League First Team for their performances but have also led their team to an impressive 8-1 record. Their commitment and skill were instrumental in propelling the team to a CIF Quarterfinal appearance. Their forthcoming journey to Claremont McKenna College sets an exciting stage for the progression of their football careers.

Golf and Swimming Stars Shine

Joining the Claremont McKenna College ranks alongside Lea and Hlavaty is Jayla Provance, who will be representing the college’s golf team. A two-time Tri-Valley League MVP, Provance has captained her team to back-to-back league championships, showcasing her talent and leadership on the golf course.

Completing the quartet is Kendall Keshen, a swimming sensation who will continue her sports career at Bates College. Keshen is no stranger to victory, having already claimed the title of two-time CIF champion, winning the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke in consecutive years.

High School Achievements to College Commitments

The commitments made by these four athletes from Laguna Blanca High School not only underscore their exceptional high school sports careers but also highlight the opportunity to compete at a higher level in college. Their journeys remind us of the potential that high school sports can offer, opening doors for young athletes to continue their passion while pursuing higher education.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

