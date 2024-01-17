Lagos State Enhances AFCON 2023 Viewing Experience with 'LagosIsAGoal' Initiative

In a bid to enhance the football experience for its residents, the Lagos State Government has launched an initiative titled 'LagosIsAGoal'. As part of this initiative, large screens have been installed at 20 different locations across Lagos, Nigeria, for live viewing of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

'LagosIsAGoal': A Unique Viewing Experience

From Surulere to Lagos Island, Yaba to Epe, Oworonshoki to Badagry, Ketu to Ajegunle, and Alimosho, the viewing centers are well spread out. They have been attracting large audiences since the commencement of the AFCON tournament, starting with the opening match between Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea Bissau. The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), which oversees the project, aims to provide a pleasant environment for soccer fans to support the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles in Pursuit of Fourth AFCON Title

The Super Eagles are competing in the tournament with high hopes of securing their fourth AFCON title. Their journey kicked off with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the first match. The team is now gearing up to face Cote d'Ivoire in their next Group A game on Thursday, January 18th.

AFCON 2023: Exciting Matches and Expectations

Other notable matches have also taken place, with Morocco, one of the pre-tournament favorites, clinching a 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group F game. The Atlas Lions' convincing win over 10-man Tanzania has placed them at the top of their group. Meanwhile, former winners DR Congo and Zambia ended up with a 1-1 draw in their group’s other game.

Despite the initial disappointment following the Super Eagles' draw, fans remain optimistic about their team's chances in the tournament. The 'LagosIsAGoal' initiative is therefore not just about viewing football, but also about fostering a sense of community and shared aspiration among Lagos residents.