Lagos FA Crisis: Oki Challenges Impeachment Amid Legal Dispute and NFF Interference

In a dramatic twist within Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), ousted chairman Fouad Oki contests his recent impeachment, declaring the act invalid in view of an existing court injunction. The embattled Oki was replaced by Gafar Liameed following allegations of financial impropriety and unilateral decisions detrimental to football in Lagos, sparking a legal and administrative showdown.

Oki's Legal Standpoint

Oki's dismissal came after accusations from the LSFA board, including the illegal withdrawal of funds and taking football disputes to civil court, actions frowned upon by FIFA. However, Oki refutes his impeachment by highlighting a court order dated March 21, which restrained the LSFA board from conducting its Extraordinary General Assembly scheduled for March 23. This legal directive, according to Oki, renders any decisions made during the disputed assembly, including his impeachment, null and void.

NFF's Alleged Involvement

The situation is further complicated by accusations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its purported involvement in LSFA matters. Harrison Jalla, representing the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, criticized the NFF for allegedly supporting LSFA members in defying the court order. This incident shines a light on the broader issue of the NFF's interference in the affairs of state football associations, a matter that has led to crises in several states.

Implications for Lagos FA and Nigerian Football

The ongoing controversy not only threatens the integrity of football governance in Lagos but also raises questions about the autonomy of state football associations in Nigeria. With the next court hearing set for April 8, the football community eagerly awaits a resolution that could set a precedent for handling similar disputes in the future. Meanwhile, the defiance of a court order by the LSFA board, supported by the NFF, has plunged Lagos football into a crisis, undermining the rule of law and the principles of fair administration in sports.