Lagos FA Board Impeaches Fouad Oki, Appoints Gafar Liameed as New Chairman

The Lagos State Football Association (FA) witnessed a significant shift in leadership during its General Assembly held on a recent Saturday. In a decisive move, the board members voted to impeach Chairman Fouad Oki, citing allegations of maladministration, high-handedness, corruption, and fraudulent practices. In his stead, Gafar Liameed was chosen as the new chairman, marking a new chapter for the association.

Grounds for Impeachment

Oki's impeachment came after a thorough deliberation among the congress members, where 12 out of 14 voted against him. The accusations levelled against him were serious, including the illegal withdrawal of over N40m from the FA's accounts and unilaterally altering the FA's statutes, actions that deeply affected the integrity and functioning of football management in Lagos. This move was seen as necessary to restore confidence and ensure the FA's alignment with global best practices in football governance.

Gafar Liameed's Vision for Lagos Football

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed chairman, Gafar Liameed, expressed his dedication to revitalizing football in Lagos State. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but reassured the assembly of his commitment to making football in Lagos competitive and successful once again. Liameed's vision includes fostering transparency, accountability, and collaboration, essential values for the progressive development of football in the region.

Oki's Response and Future Expectations

Despite the board's decision, Oki contested the allegations, insisting on his innocence and questioning the financial accusations made against him. He highlighted his efforts to financially stabilize the association and criticized the process leading to his impeachment as flawed. As Lagos FA moves forward under Gafar Liameed's leadership, the football community watches closely, anticipating the promised reforms and the revival of Lagos's football legacy.

The upheaval within the Lagos FA signifies more than just a change of leadership; it reflects the broader challenges facing football administration in Nigeria. As the new chairman takes the helm, his actions and decisions will be under scrutiny, not just from the members of the FA but from the entire football community in Lagos and beyond. This transition period offers an opportunity for real change, setting a precedent for accountability and excellence in sports governance.