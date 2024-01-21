Lafayette Christian Academy Girls Basketball Team Showcases Resilience and Skill

The Lafayette Christian Academy girls basketball team, under the mentorship of Coach Errol Rogers, is navigating a turbulent season, up against top-tier teams from all across Louisiana. In a recent showdown at the University of Louisiana, the Knights triumphed over Northwood-Shreveport, securing a resounding victory with a score of 67-40.

Stars of the Game

Jada Richard, an LSU signee, emerged as the standout performer, amassing a staggering 33 points in just three quarters, thereby playing a pivotal role in the Knights' win. The 6-foot-tall Eve Alexander, committed to Florida A&M, also shone brightly, registering 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, and two blocked shots.

Overcoming Adversity

Despite the absence of sophomore Kahliyah Samuels due to a knee injury, the team demonstrated sheer resilience. Their determination was evident as they rallied, with other players stepping up to fill the void. The Knights have clinched wins over several reigning state champions and runners-up, underlining their competitive prowess.

Coach's Perspective

Expressing pride in his team's capacity to tackle such a challenging schedule, Coach Rogers stressed the necessity of playing hard in every game. Their next hurdle is an away game against district rival St. Thomas More, who were also state runners-up. Drawing a parallel to the iconic Duke and UNC basketball teams, Rogers stated that beating the Knights would be a notable accomplishment for any opponent.