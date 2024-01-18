Lady Vols Aim for Redemption Against Mississippi State Amidst Travel Hurdles

In a pivotal matchup, the University of Tennessee's Lady Vols basketball team is gearing up to face Mississippi State on the road, aiming to bounce back from a recent setback at Texas A&M. The Lady Vols, with a current season record of 10-6, and 3-1 in the SEC, are determined to recover from their first SEC game defeat.

Weather Delays and Schedule Adjustments

The team's journey to Mississippi has been fraught with challenges, including a delay in Texas due to severe winter weather. This unexpected hurdle has led to alterations in their upcoming schedule, including an earlier tipoff time for the Mississippi State game.

A High-Stakes Encounter

This game carries an added layer of significance for star forward Rickea Jackson as it marks her final game against her former team at the arena where she played for three seasons. The tension and anticipation are palpable as the teams prepare to battle it out on the court.

The Media Coverage

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with fans also having the option to watch live on Fubo with a free trial. The consistent coverage of University of Tennessee women's athletics by Cora Hall provides fans with in-depth insights and updates.