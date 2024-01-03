Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game

In the final basketball game of 2023, the Lady Pirates faced off against North Fremont, marking an intense encounter in the court. The match, which served as a prelude to the boys’ game, took place on December 28. Despite an uphill battle and missing some players due to illness, the Lady Pirates showcased an improved performance, scoring nearly as many points as in their previous encounter with North Fremont and conceding seven points less.

Peak Performance and Upcoming Games

During the game, the West Side initially lagged with a 0-4 score but managed to tie the game early in the first quarter. Unfortunately, that was the peak of their performance as they eventually lost the game, closing with a score of 60-18. Despite the loss, the Lady Pirates proved their determination. Tommie Henderson emerged as the top scorer, contributing eight points for the team, followed by Kenzie Bingham with five. Aynslee Stewart and Haley Cundick added two points each, and Miley Cundick chipped in with one point.

A Look Ahead

Looking forward, the Lady Pirates are scheduled to play two more games in the coming days. They will be traveling to Aberdeen on January 4 and West Jefferson on January 6. The varsity games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m., junior varsity at 6 p.m., and freshmen at 4:30 p.m. As they gear up for these matches, the team is expected to leverage their recent performance enhancements and strategize to bring home victories.

Other Lady Pirates Teams Shine

Across the country, other Lady Pirates teams also made headlines. The Somerset Lady Jumpers marked their first win of the season against Bluegrass United at the Giovanni’s Pizza Holiday Classic. On the other hand, the Lady Blue Pirates of Williamsburg secured a victory over the Bellwood Antis Lady Blue Devils, moving their record to 9-1. The East Carolina women’s basketball team also made a splash by defeating the UTSA Roadrunners 82-54 in the Pirates AAC opener. These victories underscore the strength and skill of the Lady Pirates teams nationwide.