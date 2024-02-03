Lady Of Camelot Shines in Widden Stakes, Securing Top Spot for Fillies

The filly known as Lady Of Camelot has made a significant impact on the racing field, securing a resounding victory in the Widden Stakes. This triumph has propelled her to become the top-seeded filly for the acclaimed training duo of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott. The win served as a testament to their dominance in the two-year-old features at Rosehill on Saturday, 3 February 2024.

Record-Breaking Performance

Adding to the day's victories, Prost clinched the Canonbury Stakes for colts and geldings with a class record time. Yet, Lady Of Camelot outdid this feat by completing her race even quicker, dancing on the edge of setting a new track record. Jockey Tim Clark, who guided her to victory, lauded her speed and agility. He noted that despite her becoming slightly lost up the straight, she was still impressively fast, showing a promise of further improvement.

Potential for Future Excellence

Born from a lineage of winners, Lady Of Camelot now leads the stable's two-year-old fillies. She may grace the race track once more before the Golden Slipper. The Blue Diamond Stakes stands as a possible option, a race that could further underscore her potential and prowess.

Unfortunate Incident Mars the Day

While Lady Of Camelot's victory was a reason for celebration, the day was not without its unfortunate incidents. Godolphin's Celerity had to be withdrawn due to unruly behavior that led to jockey James McDonald getting injured. After being evaluated by a doctor, McDonald had to step down from the rest of his rides at Rosehill. This incident served as a stark reminder of the risks involved in this high-stakes sport.