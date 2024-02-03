Lady Laguna's Third Consecutive Win Secured in Southern Cross Stakes

Lady Laguna, the four-year-old prodigy of trainer Annabel Neasham, has secured her third consecutive victory, clinching the Group 3 Southern Cross Stakes at Rosehill. This triumph symbolizes a significant upswing in her performance, as she has marked her presence in all but six of her 22 career starts.

Triumphant Journey

Prior to the Southern Cross Stakes, Lady Laguna had already made her mark with victories in the Listed Nudgee Stakes at Doomben and the $1 million Magic Millions Fillies and Mares at the Gold Coast. Her success story is not a mere stroke of luck but a testament to her natural maturity and versatility. Trainer Neasham lauds her ability to adapt to different track conditions and modify her racing style as per the needs of the race.

Victory in the Southern Cross Stakes

In the Southern Cross Stakes, Lady Laguna was the most favored contender, priced at $2.25. She not only led but also dominated the race, winning by an impressive 1-3/4 lengths ahead of Hard To Say, while Malkovich took the third position.

Future Prospects

Neasham has her eyes set on the Group 2 Millie Fox Stakes at Rosehill as Lady Laguna's next challenge. The trainer is optimistic about the mare's potential to improve further and possibly extend her racing distance to compete in more prestigious mares' races in the future.