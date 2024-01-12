Lady Griz’s Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado

It was a disappointing night for the Montana women’s basketball team, known as the Lady Griz, as they faced a crushing defeat against Northern Colorado. The final score, standing at 67-57, was a bitter pill to swallow. This loss did not just snap their impressive seven-game winning streak, but also marked their first Big Sky Conference defeat of the season.

A Halftime Lead Gone Wrong

The Lady Griz, who held a substantial 12-point lead at halftime, saw their performance plummet significantly in the second half. They could only manage to net seven out of their 27 shots. This drastic drop in their execution left fans and the team themselves in a state of disbelief. The shock was particularly felt during the third quarter when Northern Colorado made a startling comeback, securing a 50-46 lead and later extending their advantage in the fourth quarter.

Coach Holsinger’s Concerns

Coach Brian Holsinger voiced his concern over the team’s complacency and lack of execution. He pointed out that these issues had been lurking even in previous games where they managed to pull off a win. The performance against Northern Colorado brought these concerns into the spotlight, calling for immediate attention and action.

Standout Players

Carmen Gfeller was the lead scorer for the Lady Griz, accumulating a total of 19 points. However, she was the lone warrior, being the only player to score in double figures. On the other hand, Northern Colorado showcased a more efficient shooting performance, with a 47.1 percent success rate from the field. Their three-point shooting was impressive as well, with 11 successful attempts out of 21. Players Hannah Simental and Delaynie Byrne stood out, contributing significantly to Northern Colorado’s victory.

As the dust settles from this setback, the Lady Griz are now setting their sights on their upcoming game against Northern Arizona. It will be a test of their resilience and determination to bounce back from this defeat and reclaim their winning streak.