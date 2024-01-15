Lady Cranes' Triumph: A New Dawn for Women's Rugby in Uganda

The Lady Cranes, Uganda's women's national rugby sevens team, recently made a remarkable impression at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, securing a fourth-place finish. This achievement is a testament to their competitive spirit and burgeoning prowess on the international stage. The team's coach, Helen Buteme, a veteran player from the 2009 squad, led the team to this commendable feat.

Advertisment

Stellar Performance in Dubai

The first round of the series unfolded in Dubai, where the Lady Cranes demonstrated their mettle, reaching the semi-finals and ultimately securing their place in the quarterfinals. Their journey, however, ended with a 38-10 loss to Argentina. Despite the loss, the Lady Cranes' performance was a beacon of strength and potential, outshining their previous fifth-place finish at the 2019 Africa Women's Sevens.

Impact on Women's Rugby

Advertisment

The Lady Cranes' achievement is not just about personal glory; it underscores the growth of women's rugby in the region. It brings the game into the limelight, encouraging more participation and fostering a vibrant sporting culture. The success of the Lady Cranes is a beacon of hope for emerging teams, proving that with dedication and hard work, the global stage is within reach.

Looking Forward

The Sevens Challenger Series is a gateway for emerging rugby nations, providing an opportunity to compete globally. With China leading in the women's category and Kenya in the men's, the competition will head to Montevideo in March. The top four teams will subsequently progress to the promotion relegation tournament in Madrid. For the Lady Cranes, their journey has just begun, and the future looks promising.