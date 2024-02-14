Lady Bulldogs Crush Lady Eagles 69-17 in Class 3A Bi-District Playoffs

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs crushed the New Diana Lady Eagles 69-17 in the Class 3A Bi-District playoffs held in Hallsville. The decisive victory propels the Lady Bulldogs to the area playoffs, where they will confront the Winnsboro team.

A Night of Unforgettable Performances

Keyasia Black, Jordyn Davidson, and TJ Hood emerged as the standout stars of the night, each delivering a riveting performance that left the spectators in awe. Their exceptional defensive plays and mastery of three-point shots played a significant role in securing the Lady Bulldogs' resounding triumph.

From Courtwarming Games to Playoffs

Just five days earlier, on February 9th, the Eagles had clinched victory in all four matchups against Hallsville during the courtwarming games. The JV girls won a closely fought game 39-32, while the JV boys enjoyed a more commanding win of 58-30. The varsity girls had a slower start but eventually seized control and defeated the Indians 44-31. The electrifying energy from these games carried over to the final varsity boys game, where the Eagles secured a 68-59 win, taking their record to an impressive 17-4.

A Celebration of Royal Proportions

As the games came to a close, the spotlight shifted to Tye Talley and Jessica John, who were crowned the 2024 Courtwarming King and Queen. Their coronation marked the perfect ending to a night filled with excitement and celebration.

As the Lady Bulldogs prepare for their upcoming clash with Winnsboro, the memory of their triumph over the Lady Eagles will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration and motivation. With their unwavering determination and exceptional talent, the Lady Bulldogs are poised to leave an indelible mark on the Class 3A Bi-District playoffs.

