Lady Buccaneers' Basketball Journey: Recent Games, Upcoming Matches, and a Triumphant Tale

College Basketball's Lady Buccaneers: A Weekend of Games and a Look Ahead

This past weekend, the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) Lady Buccaneers faced off against Dillard and Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO). For those eager to catch up on the action, highlights from both games are now available.

A Road Trip and a Rough Patch

Just before this weekend's games, the Lady Buccaneers embarked on a three-game road trip that included a match against Fisk University. The team encountered a tough challenge, ultimately succumbing to Fisk with a score of 80-40.

Despite the loss, the Lady Buccaneers showed resilience and determination. Freshman guard Ashukamayah Phillips emerged as a standout player, scoring a game-high of 18 points. Junior guard Mia Davis also contributed significantly, securing seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

On the other side of the court, Fisk's A'niya Young scored 16 points, playing a crucial role in her team's victory.

Looking Forward: The Next Challenge

Following this series of games, the Lady Buccaneers are preparing to face Oakwood University. This match holds particular significance as it comes after a string of challenging games for UVI.

Basketball fans can watch the game live on Channel 120 of the HBCU+ app. With the team's spirit undeterred and their resolve stronger than ever, viewers can anticipate an exciting and closely contested match.

A Tale of Two Buccaneers: East Buchanan's Triumph

In other Buccaneer news, the East Buchanan Lady Buccaneers secured a decisive victory in the first round of the Class 1A Region 1 girls basketball tournament. They overpowered Turkey Valley 63-40, rallying in the second half after trailing for most of the first.

Head Coach Kris Gruber made key strategic adjustments that turned the tide, moving Kreighton Peck to point guard and Laynee Hogan to high post. The team's resolve and adaptability paid off, with Grace Long leading the charge and scoring 17 points.

Eden Brady also played a pivotal role, contributing 11 points to the team's total. The Lady Bucs now look forward to their next opponent, Edgewood-Colesburg, a team they've faced twice before this season in nail-biting close games.

As the Lady Buccaneers of UVI and East Buchanan continue their respective basketball journeys, fans worldwide are invited to join them, sharing in their triumphs, setbacks, and the sheer exhilaration of the sport.

