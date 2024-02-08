LA28 Olympics: Casey Wasserman's Vision of Sports and Music Synergy

Casey Wasserman, a titan in the realms of sports and music, finds himself steering an unexpected 14-year journey: bringing the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles. As chairman of LA28, Wasserman envisions games that mirror L.A.'s genuine spirit, weaving star power and music into their fabric.

Spearheading the Wasserman agency, which began with the acquisition of The Familie, an action sports firm, Wasserman has expanded his empire through nearly 40 acquisitions. The most significant addition came in 2021 when Wasserman acquired Paradigm's music division, home to artists such as Coldplay and Billie Eilish. The agency now operates at the crossroads of sports, music, film, and TV, with the recent acquisition of Brillstein Entertainment Partners in 2023.

The Symphony of Sports and Music

Wasserman's affinity for sports and music stems from his family lineage and personal business acumen. He believes these two worlds share an inherent connection, rooted in the essence of live events. Despite the pandemic's disruption of live events, Wasserman remains steadfast in his long-term vision for the music industry's enduring power.

The Wasserman agency's growth strategy revolves around broadening services for clients and venturing into new territories, all while preserving a client-first approach. Wasserman is open to the possibility of taking the agency public, but remains unattached to any definitive future plans.

A New Chapter for LA28

In a bold move, Wasserman recently presented a proposal to Major League Baseball (MLB) owners, suggesting the participation of MLB players in the 2028 Olympic tournament. He outlined a seamless format that could replace the All-Star break in mid-July, with minimal impact on the regular season.

The response has been positive, with support from Olympic organizing committees and federations. However, the decision hinges on approval from the players' union, and the challenges and logistics involved are formidable.

The Intersection of Talent and Representation

Wasserman perceives the overlap between sports and music in the skill sets required for representation and brand association, rather than cross-industry personal achievements. His vision for the LA28 Olympics reflects this synergy, aiming to showcase the best of L.A.'s sports and music scenes to the world.

As the countdown to 2028 begins, Wasserman's leadership promises a unique blend of star power, music, and sports, creating an Olympics that truly embodies the spirit of Los Angeles.

In the grand arena of global events, Casey Wasserman stands as a maestro, orchestrating an unforgettable symphony of sports and music for the 2028 Summer Olympics. As he leads the charge, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the magic that unfolds.