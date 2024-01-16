La Sportiva Unveils First U.S. Retail Store in Boulder, Colorado

Italian outdoor gear brand, La Sportiva, has broadened its horizon with its debut premium retail store in the United States. The store, strategically located at 2100 Broadway, Boulder, Colorado, is much more than a traditional retail outlet. With an extensive range of products, from climbing and running shoes to ski touring gear and high-end apparel, the store is envisioned as a community hub for mountain athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

Building a Community Around the Love for Outdoors

Going beyond the conventional concept of a retail outlet, La Sportiva's Boulder store is designed to foster a sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts. The store is slated to host a variety of events, workshops, and group runs, thereby creating a thriving community of mountain athletes and those passionate about the outdoors.

Aligning with Boulder's Outdoor Ethos

Jonathan Lantz, the president of La Sportiva North America, highlighted the significance of Boulder's reputation for its easy accessibility to climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing, which resonates with the company's ethos. La Sportiva's decision to choose Boulder for its first U.S. retail store is firmly grounded in its commitment to align with communities that embody a strong outdoor spirit.

Expanding on a Global Scale

As part of its global brick-and-mortar strategy, La Sportiva is steadfast in its plan to expand its presence in mountain towns worldwide. The Boulder store marks the 12th retail location globally. With a longstanding presence in Colorado, La Sportiva aims to strengthen the connection between its historical roots in the Italian Dolomites and outdoor communities like Boulder. Lorenzo Delladio, the president and CEO, underscored Boulder's rich outdoor history and commitment to environmental responsibility as pivotal factors for selecting the location.

La Sportiva plans to celebrate the grand opening of the Boulder store this spring with a significant event featuring athletes, media, and local outdoor enthusiasts, further reinforcing its commitment to the outdoor community.