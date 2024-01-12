en English
Local News

La Salle Institute’s Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
The Frear Park Ice Rink in Troy, New York, will be the stage for an event that merges the love for sport and community service. On this forthcoming Saturday at 6:45 p.m., the hockey team of the La Salle Institute is gearing up to host its annual Cadets for Vets fundraiser game. This tradition, which began in 2018, is not only a testimony to the team’s sportsmanship but also its commitment to serving the community, particularly the Veterans.

Strengthening the Bond with Albany Housing Coalition

Since the inauguration of this tradition, the La Salle hockey team has managed to raise over $50,000 for the Albany Housing Coalition (AHC). The AHC is a local organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to Veterans who served and protected the nation. The proceeds from the admissions and the raffle tickets sold during the game will be contributed to the AHC, continuing the La Salle hockey team’s support for the cause.

The AHC: A Pillar of Support for Veterans

The AHC’s mission revolves around offering various housing solutions to Veterans. This includes options like traditional and permanent housing, Section 8 vouchers, and continuous support within the community. The coalition’s work is a beacon of hope and support for veterans, helping them reintegrate into society post their service.

Cadets for Vets: More Than Just a Fundraiser

Beyond its objective of raising funds, the Cadets for Vets event serves a broader purpose. It provides an educational platform for the students of La Salle Institute. It is an opportunity for them to comprehend their potential, and to be inspired to evolve into moral, responsible, and productive members of their community. The event underscores the importance of service, empathy, and community spirit, values that are integral to the overall development of these young minds.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

