La Liga Witnesses Surge in Stadium Attendance in 2023/24 Season

Spanish football has witnessed a marked increase in stadium attendance in the first half of the 2023/24 season, marking a commendable uptick in the overall occupancy rate. According to the latest reports, La Liga recorded a 74% overall occupancy rate, highlighting a 4.9% rise from the preceding season. These figures are drawn from nearly 8 million spectators attending matches across 41 stadiums, painting an optimistic picture for the sport's future post-COVID.

Boost in Occupancy Rates: La Liga and Segunda Division

In the elite La Liga division, the occupancy rate has risen to 83.4%, showing a 4.11% increase. This is despite FC Barcelona playing at a smaller venue due to ongoing renovations. The Segunda Division, Spain's second-tier league, has also seen a resurgence in audience attendance, recording a 57.5% occupancy rate, marking a significant 8.3% increase.

Top Teams and Rising Attendance

The top five La Liga teams boasting the highest average attendance are Real Madrid CF, Atlético de Madrid, Real Betis, Athletic Club, and Valencia CF. Meanwhile, Real Madrid CF, Cádiz CF, Deportivo Alavés, Valencia CF, and CA Osasuna have emerged with the highest occupancy rates. In the Segunda Division, the clubs with the most substantial audience attendance are Real Zaragoza, RCD Espanyol, Real Sporting, CD Tenerife, and Real Valladolid CF. Leading the pack in occupancy rates are Burgos CF, CD Tenerife, CD Eldense, Real Zaragoza, Albacete BP, and Real Racing.

Progressive Increase in Stadium Attendance

Stadium attendance in Spanish football has been on a steady upward trajectory since the 2014/15 season, barring the seasons disrupted by COVID. The previous season saw total attendance figures surpassing 15 million, a substantial leap from the 2014/15 season, indicating a consistent trend of growing interest and engagement in Spanish football.