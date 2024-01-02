en English
Europe

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three

The year 2023 wrapped up with a thrilling display in the Spanish La Liga, with Real Madrid and Girona both accumulating 45 points from 18 matches. The former, however, reigns supreme at the top of the table, owing to a superior goal difference. Their triumph in the first match of 2024 against Mallorca is eagerly anticipated. The spotlight rests on Jude Bellingham, leading the scoring tables with 13 goals and Real Madrid, priced at -400 odds to secure the League.

The Chase for Top Spots

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, both with 38 points, are not far behind. The former edges out the latter to secure third place due to a better goal difference. Athletic Club, with 35 points, currently occupies the fifth spot. Their ultimate position could potentially lead to a Europa League berth depending on other domestic cup results. Real Sociedad, with 31 points, are in the sixth spot, which may lead to a Europa League preliminary round appearance.

Mid-Table Struggles and Relegation Threats

Betis is in the seventh position with 28 points, and their final standing could be influenced by domestic cup outcomes. The mid-table sees a mix of teams, including Getafe, Las Palmas, Valencia, Vallecano, Osasuna, Villarreal, Mallorca, Sevilla, Alavés, Cádiz, and Celta Vigo, all with varying points and matches played. At the bottom of the table, the storm clouds of relegation loom over Granada and Almería, with 8 and 5 points respectively.

Season Overview and Expectations

The 2023-24 La Liga season, with 20 teams vying for the title, has seen 181 fixtures completed and a total of 482 goals scored. The competition is intense, with no point difference between the top two teams, Real Madrid and Girona. Meanwhile, UD Almería, languishing at the bottom, needs to gain 10 more points to avoid automatic relegation. As the season advances, every match will be crucial in shaping the final standing, bring European competition qualifications into clearer view, and deciding the fate of the relegation-threatened teams.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

