LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE

In an enlightening conversation with Chris Van Vliet, LA Knight, WWE SmackDown’s notable star, peeled back the curtain on his professional wrestling journey. The candid discussion ranged from his initial days in the industry to his current status as a prominent figure on SmackDown and the challenges he has faced along the way.

Wrestling with Doubts and Defining Success

One of the intriguing aspects that Knight unravelled was the initial skepticism WWE harboured about his longevity in the industry. This uncertainty led to a delay in the launch of his merchandise – a common indicator of a wrestler’s acceptance and popularity among fans. However, Knight shared his unwavering confidence in his abilities and his relentless pursuit of success, irrespective of the doubts others may have had.

Struggles with Character Alignment and Scripted Promos

Knight also shed light on the inherent difficulties faced when his on-screen persona did not resonate with his real identity. This dissonance was particularly challenging during a time when he was granted a raise but left unused on TV. Despite these struggles, he highlighted a specific on-screen rivalry with The Miz, which, despite the hurdles with scripted promos, proved beneficial for both performers.

Reflections on Past Decisions and Future Prospects

Looking back, Knight spoke about his decision not to return to WWE between 2016 and 2018. He attributed this choice to a combination of poor booking decisions and financial considerations. However, Knight also acknowledged the challenges and expectations he faced when he decided to rejoin WWE. Despite his previous television experience, he was expected to prove himself anew at the Performance Center.

With a potent blend of self-confidence and the willingness to learn from failures, Knight is poised for an exciting future in the WWE. His upcoming match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship serves as a testament to his journey and the hard-earned respect he commands in the wrestling industry.