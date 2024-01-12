LA Galaxy’s Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi’s Arrival

The LA Galaxy’s season opener, slated for February 25th, has set a new benchmark in ticket sales, signifying a historic moment in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. The match, hosting Inter Miami CF at Dignity Health Sports Park, has drawn unprecedented attention, primarily due to the anticipated appearance of soccer icon Lionel Messi. The tickets, available to the broader public from 10 a.m. on a Thursday, sold out within six minutes, shattering all existing MLS ticket sales records by selling 27,000 tickets.

Impact of Messi’s Arrival

The arrival of Lionel Messi has undeniably ignited a frenzy among soccer fans, not just in the United States, but across the globe. Inter Miami’s matches have consistently been sellouts since Messi’s arrival, making them the highest-selling MLS team, and even surpassing Los Angeles FC. This unprecedented interest has resulted in a 160% surge in net sales and a 220% increase in international ticket sales for the MLS. The Messi effect has even transcended the confines of the MLS and America, with Inter Miami selling out all 40,000 tickets for a match in Hong Kong within just 60 minutes.

Resurgence of Interest in MLS

The LA Galaxy’s season opener’s sellout signifies a resurgence of interest in MLS, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of club legend David Beckham and the first-ever match at Dignity Health Sports Park for Lionel Messi. All single-game tickets, season tickets, and six-game packages featuring the season opener have now been snapped up. The only remaining tickets are a few premium seats, with fans given the chance to sign up for notifications about availability should more seats become accessible once holds on certain tickets are released.

Record-Breaking Sales and Future Expectations

The Inter Miami also sold out all-season tickets for the upcoming season, demonstrating the long-lasting impact Messi’s arrival has had on the team. As a result of this high demand, Sporting Kansas City will host a match against Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium, projected to be the biggest event in Kansas City this spring. With the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami setting new records in ticket sales, the upcoming MLS season promises to be an exciting and historic journey for soccer in America.