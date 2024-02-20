La Crique Aims for Glory at Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic Under New Jockey Matt Cameron

In the heart of New Zealand's racing scene, a story of resilience, ambition, and the quest for glory unfolds as La Crique, a celebrated Group One winner, gears up for the challenge at the Gr1 Trackside Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic 1600m in Ōtaki. Behind her are trainers Simon and Katrina Alexander, whose optimism shines bright despite the hurdles the past has thrown their way.

Advertisment

A New Chapter with Matt Cameron

As the racing world turns its eyes towards Ōtaki, a significant change accompanies La Crique on her journey. With Craig Grylls, her regular jockey, committed elsewhere, the reins have been handed over to Matt Cameron. This switch marks a pivotal moment, not just for La Crique but for the Alexanders, who have nurtured her through triumphs and trials. The partnership between horse and jockey is a dance of silent understanding, and as Cameron steps in, the anticipation of how this new duo will perform adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

From Challenges to Triumphs

Advertisment

The road to the Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic has been anything but smooth for La Crique. Battling through heavy tracks and soundness issues, her career is a testament to the resilience embedded in the very spirit of horse racing. Yet, amid the challenges, La Crique's prowess at the Group level shines undiminished. Her victory in last season's Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) stands as a beacon of her capabilities and the potential for greatness that lies within. The Alexanders, reflecting on their journey, see every race as a step forward, a chance to prove that past hurdles only pave the way for future victories.

Looking Beyond the Horizon

While the immediate focus is on the Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic, the Alexanders' vision extends far beyond. The possibility of targeting races in Australia during the autumn looms large on the horizon, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what the future could hold for La Crique. This cross-Tasman ambition embodies the essence of racing's global brotherhood, where borders are but lines on a map, and the true measure of success is the courage to venture into unknown territories.

Amidst the preparations for Ōtaki, the Alexanders also cast a spotlight on their broader stable strength. Si Exquis, a promising newcomer, and Chuckle's Daughter, returning from a lengthy spell, are set to make their marks in their respective races. Each horse's journey adds a thread to the Alexanders' rich tapestry of racing endeavors, illustrating the depth of talent and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines their stable.

As La Crique steps onto the track at Ōtaki, she carries more than the hopes of her trainers; she embodies the dreams of a nation passionate about horse racing. With Matt Cameron by her side, a new chapter awaits, filled with the promise of speed, strength, and the sheer thrill of the race. Regardless of the outcome, one thing remains clear: in the world of horse racing, it is not just the victories that are celebrated, but the spirit of perseverance, the bond between horse and rider, and the enduring quest for glory.