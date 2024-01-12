en English
NBA

LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend

In a major development, the LA Clippers’ new home, the Intuit Dome, is primed to host the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend. The arena, still under construction, is set to open for the 2024-25 season, marking a new phase for the team that has been sharing the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) with the Lakers since 1999.

Clippers Building Their Own Identity

The decision to host the All-Star game at the new arena is seen as part of the Clippers’ efforts to build their own identity under the stewardship of owner Steve Ballmer. The Clippers are already selling season tickets for the 2024-25 season, signaling a shift in focus towards their new home.

A Fan-Focused All-Star Weekend

The 18,000-seat Intuit Dome is designed with an emphasis on enhancing fans’ engagement with the game. The focus is primarily on the in-seat experience, diverging from the prevalent trend of focusing on bars and social areas. This could set the stage for a more fan-focused All-Star weekend in 2026, aligning with NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s expressed desire to bring the spotlight back onto the actual basketball match.

A New Era for the All-Star Game

The shift in focus towards the actual game and away from extended player introductions and halftime shows could herald a new era for the All-Star game. If the Intuit Dome lives up to Ballmer’s expectations, the 2026 All-Star weekend could be a memorable event, resonating deeply with fans and basketball enthusiasts around the globe.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

