en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

LA Chargers Interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM Position

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
LA Chargers Interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM Position

In a recent development, the Los Angeles Chargers have interviewed the Baltimore Ravens’ Director of Player Personnel, Joe Hortiz, for their open general manager position. Hortiz, a revered figure in the NFL, has been a part of the Ravens’ family since 1998, serving in various roles. Over the years, his keen talent evaluation skills have led to the drafting of numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro players, bolstering the team’s reputation.

Hortiz’s Journey with the Ravens

Joe Hortiz’s journey with the Ravens began 26 years ago, with him holding various positions within the organization, including being an area scout and the director of college scouting, before embracing his current role in 2019. His dedication and contribution have been crucial in shaping the team’s successful defensive performance over the seasons.

Stepping into New Shoes

If chosen, Hortiz would be replacing the Chargers’ former General Manager Tom Telesco, who was dismissed during the regular season. The new role would require Hortiz to navigate a challenging salary cap situation, but he would have the advantage of a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert at his disposal.

Ravens: A Breeding Ground for NFL Personnel

Interestingly, Hortiz is not the only Ravens’ executive attracting interest for general manager positions. Nick Matteo, another executive from the team, was requested for an interview for the Carolina Panthers’ vacancy. This trend mirrors the Ravens’ reputation as a breeding ground for sought-after NFL personnel, with seven coaches and executives being part of this year’s hiring cycle.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
In a twist of events, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has embarked on a legal battle against Ben Shalom’s BOXXER and Sky Sports. The bone of contention is the contract of light-heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi. Matchroom insists that they have exercised their matching rights to retain Buatsi, a claim the boxer refutes. This dispute is not
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
54 seconds ago
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min ago
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
25 seconds ago
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
35 seconds ago
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
53 seconds ago
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Latest Headlines
World News
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
15 seconds
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
25 seconds
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
35 seconds
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
46 seconds
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
47 seconds
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
53 seconds
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
54 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
1 min
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app