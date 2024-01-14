LA Chargers Interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM Position

In a recent development, the Los Angeles Chargers have interviewed the Baltimore Ravens’ Director of Player Personnel, Joe Hortiz, for their open general manager position. Hortiz, a revered figure in the NFL, has been a part of the Ravens’ family since 1998, serving in various roles. Over the years, his keen talent evaluation skills have led to the drafting of numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro players, bolstering the team’s reputation.

Hortiz’s Journey with the Ravens

Joe Hortiz’s journey with the Ravens began 26 years ago, with him holding various positions within the organization, including being an area scout and the director of college scouting, before embracing his current role in 2019. His dedication and contribution have been crucial in shaping the team’s successful defensive performance over the seasons.

Stepping into New Shoes

If chosen, Hortiz would be replacing the Chargers’ former General Manager Tom Telesco, who was dismissed during the regular season. The new role would require Hortiz to navigate a challenging salary cap situation, but he would have the advantage of a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert at his disposal.

Ravens: A Breeding Ground for NFL Personnel

Interestingly, Hortiz is not the only Ravens’ executive attracting interest for general manager positions. Nick Matteo, another executive from the team, was requested for an interview for the Carolina Panthers’ vacancy. This trend mirrors the Ravens’ reputation as a breeding ground for sought-after NFL personnel, with seven coaches and executives being part of this year’s hiring cycle.