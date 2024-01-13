en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game

With precision and dominance, the L.A. Clippers emerged victorious over the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-stakes NBA game, concluding with a final score of 128-119. The Clippers’ impressive offensive performance was instrumental to their win, marked by a field goal percentage of 55.1% and a three-point shooting percentage of 48.4%. Their three-point prowess was demonstrated as they landed 15 out of 31 attempts from beyond the arc.

Clippers’ Offensive Mastery

Leading the offensive charge for the Clippers was none other than Paul George, who racked up an impressive 37 points, including an exceptional 7 out of 10 successes from the three-point range. His teammate, Kawhi Leonard, also made a significant contribution with 22 points. The Clippers showcased their offensive prowess, moving them into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Clippers’ Defensive Dominance

The Clippers’ defense was equally notable, with the team amassing a total of 9 steals and 7 blocked shots. Their strong defensive presence throughout the game played a crucial role in securing the victory over the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Performance

On the Grizzlies’ end, the team managed to shoot 43.2% from the field and 40.9% from three-point territory, converting 18 of their 44 three-point attempts. Their top scorer, Jaren Jackson Jr., managed 21 points while Xavier Tillman added 20 points to the team’s effort. However, grappling with a season fraught with injuries, including leading scorer Ja Morant, the Grizzlies struggled to keep pace with the Clippers’ scoring, ultimately trailing by 9 points at the game’s conclusion.

The well-attended match drew a crowd of 16,617 spectators, culminating in an electrifying atmosphere at the venue with a capacity of 18,119. The Clippers’ triumph over the Grizzlies was not just a game won, but a testament to their offensive and defensive superiority in the face of stiff competition.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
36 seconds ago
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
In a rousing display of precision shooting and tactical play, the Golden State Warriors emerged victorious over the Chicago Bulls in a high-scoring NBA game, finishing with a final score of 140-131. The game, played in front of an overflowing crowd of 21,153 in a venue designed to accommodate 20,917 spectators, was an electrifying showcase
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
31 mins ago
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
33 mins ago
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
1 min ago
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
1 min ago
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
31 mins ago
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
3 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
36 seconds
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
36 seconds
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
Amanda Spratt Leads the Way in Women's Tour Down Under 2024: A Challenging Finish in Stirling Forecasted
42 seconds
Amanda Spratt Leads the Way in Women's Tour Down Under 2024: A Challenging Finish in Stirling Forecasted
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph Over Portland Trail Blazers: A Detailed Analysis
44 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph Over Portland Trail Blazers: A Detailed Analysis
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
1 min
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
1 min
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
Nevada Republican Senate Candidate Sam Brown Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
1 min
Nevada Republican Senate Candidate Sam Brown Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier
2 mins
Jayant Yadav Dominates in Ranji Trophy; Shaheen Afridi Debuts with Loss; Bayern Signs Eric Dier
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app