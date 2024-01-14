en English
Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament

Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy has made an indelible mark on international wrestling by clinching a gold medal at the 2024 Zagreb Open. The prominent competition, which serves as the first ranking tournament of the year, drew athletes from across the globe to compete in different weight categories.

Triumphant Journey to the Top

Medet Kyzy’s participation in the 76 kg weight class set the stage for an inspiring journey marked by a series of decisive victories over international competitors. She began her ascent from the 1/16 finals, steadily proving her worth in each subsequent match. Her path to gold was paved with victories over a Russian wrestler followed by a win against a Canadian opponent.

A Noteworthy Triumph

One of the most memorable moments in her journey came in the quarterfinals, where she secured a dominant 10:0 victory against Adeline Gray, the six-time world champion from the United States. The two athletes had previously clashed during the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Medet Kyzy did not emerge victorious. However, in a turn of events that showcased her resilience and determination, Medet Kyzy reversed the outcome at the Zagreb Open.

Final Victory

Building on the momentum, she advanced to the semi-finals and continued her winning streak by defeating a French wrestler. The final challenge for Medet Kyzy was a Chinese athlete, whom she outclassed to claim the coveted gold medal. Despite a knee injury sustained during the World Championships final, Medet Kyzy exhibited no signs of discomfort, delivering a dominant performance that culminated in a 2-1 victory over Juan Wang in the final.

Adding to Kyrgyzstan’s remarkable performance at the Zagreb Open, Aisuluu Tynybekova, another wrestler from the country, also secured a gold medal at the tournament. This outstanding performance from both athletes underscores the growing prominence of Kyrgyzstan in international wrestling.

0
Kyrgyzstan Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

