Canada

Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) have announced a one-year contract extension with veteran wide receiver, Kyran Moore. This move is seen as a strategic one, aiming to bolster the team’s offensive capabilities by retaining a key player in their lineup.

Moore’s Valuable Contributions

Moore, an American receiver, had a successful debut season with the Elks, culminating in him leading the CFL with 490 Yards After Catch (YAC). He was also the reception leader for Edmonton with 69 catches, finishing the season with 743 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The highlight of his season was completing his first career pass attempt for a 19-yard touchdown.

Impressive Career Record

Throughout his five seasons in the CFL, Moore has proven his value on the field. He has played in 64 CFL regular-season games, amassing a total of 279 catches for 3,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. His experience and skill are valuable assets to the Elks, who are looking to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season.

Edmonton Elks’ Strategic Moves

The contract renewal with Moore aligns with the Elks’ strategy to maintain a strong core of players. In addition to Moore, the Elks announced the signing of American defensive back Devodric Bynum. As the team prepares to open a new CFL campaign, their aim is to ensure a 75th season of pro football in Edmonton that meets the expectations of both the team and its fans.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

