Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year

Edmonton Elks have secured the services of their leading receiver, Kyran Moore, for another year. Moore, who has demonstrated his skill and value in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with an impressive track record, has signed a one-year contract extension with the team.

Moore’s Significant Contribution

Moore finished his first season with the Elks as a standout performer, leading the CFL in Yards After Catch (YAC) with 490. He was also the team’s reception leader, recording 69 catches. His performance last season, which included 743 yards and four touchdowns, substantiates the team’s decision to extend his contract.

Avoiding CFL Free Agency

The one-year extension ensures that Moore will not hit CFL free agency this year. This is a common strategy in professional sports, where teams aim to retain key talent and players seek stability and the opportunity to continue contributing to a team they are comfortable with. Moore’s decision to stay with the Elks suggests a mutual interest in maintaining the existing relationship between the player and the team.

Moore’s CFL Career

Moore, an American receiver, has an impressive CFL career behind him. He has appeared in 64 career CFL regular-season games, amassing 279 catches for 3,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. His performance and contribution to the Edmonton Elks have been instrumental in the team’s journey.

In addition to Moore’s extension, the team has also strengthened its roster by signing American defensive back Devodric Bynum. This move, coupled with Moore’s extension, showcases the Elks’ confidence in their squad and their commitment to enhancing the team’s performance in the upcoming games.