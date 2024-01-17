Kylian Mbappe on Leading France, Changes at PSG, and Future Plans

In a candid interview with GQ, 25-year-old French footballer, Kylian Mbappe, opened up about his new responsibilities as the France national team captain and his perspective on the changing dynamics at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Navigating New Responsibilities

Embracing his new leadership role, Mbappe expressed readiness and confidence to lead France at the upcoming 2024 European Championships. While acknowledging the departure of key players like Hugo Lloris and Raphaël Varane, he highlighted the team's cohesion and adaptability. In his own words, he is adopting a broader vision, focusing beyond his personal performance and onto the collective success of the team.

A New Era in Football

With Messi moving to Inter Miami and Neymar to Al-Hilal, the football landscape is undoubtedly changing. Yet, Mbappe remains unfazed. He noted the inevitability of such shifts, seeing them as markers of a new era in football. His focus lies on his own path, his ambition to achieve great things, and his upbringing which helped shape him as a player and a person.

Speculation and the Future

As speculation around his future and a possible move to Real Madrid intensifies, PSG is reportedly ready to offer Mbappe a significant contract to stay with the club. Despite the rumors, the footballer is officially free to negotiate with foreign clubs as his PSG contract enters its final six months. It's a delicate dance of speculation and opportunity, with the young player at the center of it all. His future, it seems, is in his own hands.