Football

Kylian Mbappé Cements Status as PSG’s Top Scorer; Champions Trophy Venue Changes to Paris

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in a riveting encounter, managed to clinch victory through their star player, Kylian Mbappé, in their recent match. The team’s performance was an edge-of-the-seat affair, with both Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola narrowly missing opportunities to score. Yet, it was the ever-reliable Mbappé who stole the show, scoring from near the penalty spot in the 44th minute, a goal set up by a pass from Barcola. The goal marked another feather in Mbappé’s cap, taking his season tally to a remarkable 22 goals in 23 matches.

PSG’s All-Time Top Scorer

This latest goal from the French forward has further cemented his status as PSG’s all-time top scorer with a whopping 234 goals, a feat he has accomplished since his transfer to the club in 2017. His performance continues to elevate PSG’s standing in the world of football.

Champions Trophy Venue Change

In other French football news, the Champions Trophy, a traditionally pre-season event held abroad, underwent an unexpected change in plans. Initially slated to take place in Bangkok in August, the venue had to be changed in June due to the withdrawal of the local organiser. The French league then made the decision to host the much-anticipated match at PSG’s home stadium in Paris, a significant departure from the expected venues in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

PSG Secures Champions Trophy Victory

PSG, playing against Toulouse, managed to secure a record-extending triumph in the Champions Trophy match held at Parc des Princes on January 3. The match ended in a decisive 2-0 victory for PSG, with goals from Mbappé and Lee Kang-in. This win further extends PSG’s lead in the all-time winners list, boasting 11 Trophees des Champions to their name.

Football France Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

