Kylian Mbappé: A Glimpse into the Life of a Football Star

In a rare television appearance on the French public service channel, France 2, Kylian Mbappé, the revered Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer and world champion, offered an earnest glimpse into his life on and off the field. The program, ‘Envoyé Spécial,’ hosted by Elise Lucet, was brought forward to 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, instead of the original 9:10 p.m. slot, necessitating the cancellation of other scheduled programs.

Life in Limelight: The Mbappé Interview

The broadcast, titled “Play it like Mbappé!” saw the 25-year-old footballer open up about his experiences as a top-tier athlete and his relationship with fame. He touched upon the relentless schedule of matches in European football, likening it to the grueling NBA season, and voiced concerns about load management’s impact on players, teams, and supporters. Mbappé also hinted at his admiration for NBA superstar LeBron James and subtly teased his potential future outside Europe, without revealing much about his plans.

A Champion with a Cause

The program also spotlighted Mbappé’s philanthropic endeavors, showcasing his mother, Fayza Lamarie, who runs the charity ‘Inspired by Kylian Mbappé’ (IBKM). The organization fosters connections between affluent children from Paris and their counterparts from the suburbs. Remarkably, Mbappé donates 30% of his income to support IBKM’s initiatives, underscoring his commitment to giving back to the community.

The Price of Fame

However, the report did not shy away from the less glamorous side of fame. Mbappé, known as much for his humility as his footballing prowess, expressed a longing for everyday normalcy. He mentioned his inability to undertake mundane tasks such as buying a baguette alone, a simple pleasure robbed by his celebrity status.

On the Field: The World Cup Semifinal

On the pitch, Mbappé is set to face his friend and PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi in the World Cup Semifinal. Both players, who became close friends after Hakimi’s arrival at PSG in 2021, share similar interests in music and video games. The semifinal presents an enticing prospect: Mbappé seeking to emulate the legendary Pelé’s feat of two World Cup titles at a young age, while Hakimi aims to be among the first African players to reach a World Cup final.