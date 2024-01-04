Kylee Spugnardi’s Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory

Senior player, Kylee Spugnardi, rose to the occasion during Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland’s recent girls hockey match against Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak Valley, delivering an exceptional performance that guided her team to a resounding 7-2 victory at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Spugnardi’s Hat Trick Sets the Tone

Spugnardi made her presence felt right from the onset, scoring 45 seconds into the match with a swift wrist shot. Her dynamism was a driving force behind the Red Hornets’ dominant display, as she completed a hat trick, stamping her authority on the game. Despite the Eagles’ Val Swenson responding with a goal, the Red Hornets held their ground, with Spugnardi firing again in the first period.

Strong Team Performance

Spugnardi was not the only player who shone during the match. MacKenzie Grenier put on a commanding performance as well, recording a team-high four assists. The Red Hornets’ defense also proved impenetrable, with goalie Izzy Jalbert making eight saves and warding off further goals in the first period.

Adding to the Lead

The second period saw the Red Hornets further extend their lead, with Avery Cologna and Helena Moon finding the back of the net, while Grenier continued her assisting spree with three more goals. Swenson managed to notch her second goal for the Eagles in the final period, but this proved to be a minor hiccup for the Red Hornets. Olivia Doyon and Ella Labelle added to the scoreline, with Labelle capitalizing on the game’s only power play.

The triumph enhanced the Red Hornets’ record to 6-3, pushing them further up in the league standings, while the Eagles’ defeat sent them spiraling down to 1-8.