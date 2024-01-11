Kyle Walker's £27 Million Fortune at Stake as He Exits Prestbury Mansion Amid Split

England and Manchester City footballer, Kyle Walker, has been reportedly ejected from his £3.5 million mansion following a split with his wife, Annie Kilner. The mansion, situated in the luxurious locale of Prestbury, Cheshire, boasts a range of opulent facilities including a swimming pool with a waterfall feature, a marble hot tub, a five-a-side football pitch, and a two-storey master suite with separate dressing rooms. The couple had cohabited this residence during their 13-year relationship.

An Affair to Remember?

Walker's ongoing relationship with ex Lauryn Goodman seems to have been a significant factor in the split, despite his previous assurances to Kilner that the relationship had ended. Walker’s past is marked by instances of infidelity, including a reported sex party during lockdown and interactions with several women. Kilner, who had previously forgiven Walker's indiscretions, seems to have reached a breaking point.

Fortune at Stake

The impending divorce may put a significant portion of Walker's £27 million fortune at stake. Given the length of their cohabitation prior to marriage, Kilner could potentially claim a substantial share of it. Walker’s infidelity and rumoured children with Goodman might not directly influence the financial settlement. However, the absence of a prenuptial agreement leaves Walker's wealth open to division.

Public Announcement

Annie Kilner has publicly confirmed the split, stating that she is taking 'some time away' from her marriage with Kyle Walker. She also announced that Walker is no longer living in their family's mansion, requesting privacy for herself and their three children during this challenging period.