Kyle Long Likens Patrick Mahomes to Sporting Legends Despite Chiefs' Struggles

The football world resonates with the echoes of athletes who have transcended the boundaries of their sport, establishing themselves as icons of their era. In a recent episode of the This Is Football podcast, former Kansas City Chiefs player, Kyle Long, likened his experience of sharing a locker room with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to witnessing the prowess of sporting legends like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Long's statements underscore the magnitude of Mahomes' influence on the Chiefs and the broader NFL landscape.

Mahomes: The 'Area 51' of Football

Long's portrayal of Patrick Mahomes conjures an image of an athlete so exceptional that his practice sessions feel akin to working at a top-secret operation. The former Chiefs player vividly remembers the anticipation of sharing these extraordinary moments with his family. Even though he never played a game as a Chief, Long's experience of being Mahomes' teammate has been impactful, reinforcing the quarterback's stature as a game-changer.

The Reid-Mahomes Collaboration

Long also praised the partnership between Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, recognizing it as a pivotal factor in the Chiefs' runs for championships. Despite the Chiefs' offense appearing to be the worst in nearly a decade, Long remains confident in their ability to clinch a championship, primarily due to Mahomes' talent, which shines through even in adverse conditions, such as cold weather affecting ball handling.

Ahead of the Divisional Round

As the Chiefs brace for the Divisional Round as underdogs against the Buffalo Bills, their success hinges on Mahomes' performance. The quarterback's road game statistics, with a higher completion percentage and more yards per game, signal his caliber in high-stakes encounters. Despite injuries to key players, Mahomes' track record in the divisional round, with an impressive 5-0 record, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions, signals a beacon of hope for the Chiefs' championship aspirations.