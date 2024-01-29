Kwiff Boosts Betting Services with Expanded Sportradar Partnership

In a significant strategic maneuver, Kwiff, a high-powered betting service, has broadened its alliance with Sportradar, a leading sports technology conglomerate. This expansion will span multiple sports arenas, and is expected to run until 2025. As part of this partnership, Sportradar will continue to furnish Kwiff with both pre-match and live score data, in addition to its advanced content solutions such as Live Match Trackers.

Integration of efootball

One of the key enhancements in this extended agreement is the integration of efootball, a subset of Sportradar's eleagues betting content. This addition is a strategic move to attract a younger and more tech-savvy generation of bettors by offering them live efootball streaming within Kwiff's service. This strategic inclusion of efootball not only signifies the ever-evolving nature of betting services but also underlines the changing preferences of the bettors themselves.

Sportradar as a key data and content provider

With this partnership set to last for the next few years, Sportradar fortifies its role as an essential data and content provider for Kwiff. The sports technology company’s commitment to Kwiff is not only a testament to its versatile offerings but also an affirmation of its standing in the sports betting industry.

CEO's remarks on the extended agreement

Charles Lee, the CEO of Kwiff, shared his excitement about the expanded partnership. He stated: 'Sportradar has been a fantastic partner for us over a number of years, and I’m very happy to expand our relationship. Their delivery of data and content align perfectly with our proprietary sportsbook and platform. We are always striving to improve our entertaining, personalised experience for our players, and Sportradar’s content builds on that mission.'