Ghana

Kwasi Nyantakyi’s Silence with Ghana’s President Since Corruption Scandal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Kwasi Nyantakyi’s Silence with Ghana’s President Since Corruption Scandal

In the wake of a corruption scandal that has rocked Ghana’s football institution, Kwasi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association, has revealed that he has not had a personal conversation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The scandal, triggered by the Number 12 documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, allegedly showed Nyantakyi accepting cash, gifts, and engaging in influence peddling.

A Controversial Statement

The controversy reached its peak when Nyantakyi was reportedly recorded stating that he had the president ‘in his pocket’ during discussions with individuals posing as wealthy Arabs in Dubai. Nyantakyi, however, denies ever making such a statement and regrets ever mentioning the names of the President and Vice President in his discussion with the investors.

The Aftermath

Following the documentary’s release and the allegations it brought to light, President Akufo-Addo ordered Nyantakyi’s arrest to facilitate an investigation into the captured activities. The incident has resulted in embarrassment not only for Nyantakyi but also for his family. Despite the strained relations, Nyantakyi regards the president as a father figure and claims to bear no grudges, expressing hope that they may communicate in the future.

The Revelation

This revelation was made during an interview on Starr Chat with host Bola Ray, and reported by Peacefmonline.com, a news portal managed by Despite Media. The former President of the Ghana Football Association still denies the words attributed to him and maintains regret for involving the names of the President and Vice President in his discussions with the investors.

Ghana Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

