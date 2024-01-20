Kuwait's Third Round of Dressage League to Commence at Equestrian Club

The Kuwait Hunting and Equestrian Club is set to host the third round of its dressage league, an event that is drawing significant attention from both local and international communities. Sponsored by the Kuwait Equestrian Federation (KEF), the event promises to introduce new horses and cater to various skill levels, ranging from beginners to advanced practitioners. The event, held on a Sunday, is expected to draw a large audience.

Plans for Future Growth

Under the leadership of Sheikha Fajr Bader Al-Sabah, the dressage committee includes members Alaa Salem Al-Sultan, Abdullah Al-Awadhi, Naseeba Al-Maousherji, Dana Buresli, and Abdullah Al-Amer. The league spans eight rounds in total, with the current event marking the third round. The committee has announced plans to bring in international referees for future training courses aimed at riders and trainers.

The Importance of Dressage

According to Sheikha Fajr, dressage is vital for taming horses. It involves teaching horses balance, flexibility, and how to smoothly transition between speeds with minimal rider effort and complete obedience from the horse. Dressage is considered the foundation of equestrianism, a fact that rider Abdullah Al-Amer emphasizes. Al-Amer is encouraging show jumping riders to participate in dressage, showcasing the importance of this discipline.

Active Engagement in Championships

The dressage championships have seen an active engagement from skilled riders. The federation's technical director has been providing training sessions since the start of the season, focusing on the precise execution of dressage tests for maximum scoring. The event is a testament to the passion and skill of the equestrian community in Kuwait and highlights the growing importance of equestrianism in the region.