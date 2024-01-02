en English
Egypt

Kuwait’s Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Kuwait’s Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals

The Arab Basketball Championship quarter-finals in Cairo, Egypt witnessed a decisive moment as Kuwait’s basketball team bowed out following a defeat to Libya, with a scoreline reading 76-89. Despite the setback, Kuwait’s team displayed a spirit of resilience and competitiveness, particularly in their clash against Libya, where they held the lead at the onset of the third quarter but lost steam in the final minutes of the encounter.

Path to the Quarter-finals

Kuwait’s journey to the quarter-finals was a mixed bag. They secured a fourth position in Group Two, registering a victory against Morocco. However, they also tasted defeat against Egypt, Tunisia, and the Emirates. Their determination shone through their performances, setting a benchmark for future games.

The Star and the Void

Alexander Al-Ghais, a key player for Kuwait, led the scoring charts, illustrating his crucial role in the team’s offensive strategy. The impact of the absence of player Mustafa Al-Rifai was notably felt during the critical last minutes of the match against Libya, suggesting a potential area of focus for the team’s future strategies.

Looking Forward

While the quarter-final loss marks the end of Kuwait’s campaign in the Arab Basketball Championship, there is no rest for the champions. The draw for the cup championships across all age groups for basketball teams is scheduled to take place at the Federation’s headquarters. As the reigning champions who won their 16th title last season, Kuwait’s team has set a high bar for the upcoming matches. The record is held by Al-Qadsia, who boasts of 21 titles.

Egypt Kuwait Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

