Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match ‘Greatest of All Time’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently reflected on his illustrious wrestling career, with a particular emphasis on his famous bout with fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21. Angle, celebrated for his in-ring prowess, especially during his seven-year WWE tenure in the 2000s, lauded this match as the greatest of all time, despite never receiving a 5-star rating from renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

The Greatest Match of All Time

For Angle and Michaels, their rivalry culminated in a trilogy of memorable matches, the final being a 30-minute Ironman match on RAW that ended in a draw. The unique chemistry between the two wrestlers was particularly remarkable given they had not worked together prior to their WrestleMania 21 encounter. Angle’s praise for this match not only highlights his respect for Michaels’ in-ring abilities but also underscores the exceptional storyline and execution that made this match a standout.

More Than Ratings

While Angle’s matches never received a 5-star rating from Meltzer, the wrestling journalist himself downplayed the significance of such ratings, suggesting that any match rated over four stars is considered great and worthy of Match of the Year consideration. This sentiment echoes Angle’s own view of his career, as he holds his matches, particularly his clash with the late Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble, in high esteem regardless of their ratings.

Looking Forward

Recently turning 55, Angle has expressed that he has no plans to return to in-ring competition. However, he remains under contract with WWE and occasionally collaborates with the company, with a potential for future appearances at events like WrestleMania or Royal Rumble. Despite the end of his active wrestling career, Angle’s influence and legacy within the WWE continue to resonate with fans around the globe.