Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni for Past Success, Feels Void in National Team Post-Retirement

India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently opened up about how the absence of former captain MS Dhoni behind the stumps has affected his performance. Dhoni, known for his tactical acumen and guidance, played a crucial role in Yadav's success in limited-overs cricket until his retirement in 2020. Kuldeep laments the loss of Dhoni's presence, attributing a dip in his performance to the void left by one of cricket's greatest minds.

Advertisment

Impact of Dhoni's Guidance on Kuldeep's Career

Kuldeep Yadav, in an exclusive interview, shared his thoughts on how MS Dhoni's mentoring significantly influenced his bowling. "After Dhoni retired, my performance with the ball wasn’t great," Kuldeep admitted, highlighting the immediate impact of Dhoni's absence. With Dhoni's expertise and strategic positioning of fielders, Kuldeep and his spin partner, Yuzvendra Chahal, thrived, taking numerous wickets and leading India to many victories. Dhoni's departure marked a challenging phase for Kuldeep, who had to navigate the pressures of international cricket without his mentor.

Struggling and Bouncing Back

Advertisment

Following a period of struggle between 2020 and 2022, Kuldeep worked hard to regain his form, becoming a key player in India's bowling lineup. However, the journey back to the top was not easy. Without Dhoni's behind-the-scenes input, Kuldeep had to become more self-reliant. "It takes time for you to react to the situation... that probably happened to me," Kuldeep explained, reflecting on the transition period. Despite these challenges, Kuldeep's perseverance and dedication saw him making a strong comeback, proving his mettle in the recent 4-1 Test series win against England.

Dhoni's Continuing Legacy in IPL

While Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, his influence remains strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). At 42, Dhoni is set to play his 17th season, demonstrating his enduring fitness and passion for the game. Kuldeep, along with countless fans and fellow players, watches in awe as Dhoni prepares to lead CSK in the IPL 2024 opener. Dhoni's legacy, both as a player and a mentor, continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

As Kuldeep Yadav navigates the challenges of international cricket without the immediate guidance of MS Dhoni, his reflections underscore the profound impact mentors can have on an athlete's career. Dhoni's absence has indeed left a void, but it has also paved the way for players like Kuldeep to evolve, adapt, and emerge stronger. The journey of self-reliance and improvement is a testament to the lasting influence of Dhoni's mentorship, echoing beyond his retirement from the national team.