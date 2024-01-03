KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes

Cash prizes for football champions in Jamaica have reached new heights, after the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) secured a substantial three-year sponsorship deal with J Wray & Nephew. With record-breaking rewards on the horizon, the current season is expected to witness elevated levels of competition and excitement.

Sponsorship Sparks Optimism

Mark Bennett, President of KSAFA, expressed his satisfaction with the recent funding, which has infused the association’s football competitions with newfound optimism. The finer details of the sponsorship remain confidential, but Bennett assured that the investment is significant, promising to enhance competitive play for the next three years.

Record-Breaking Prizes

Teams now have more to aim for, with the Championship League (formerly the Super League) winner set to receive $1 million, marking a record for the association. The Major League champion is not far behind, with a prize of $600,000. These cash rewards are anticipated to incentivize teams to perform at their peak, especially considering the additional prospect of participating in the Jamaica Football Federation Tier Two competition the following season.

Crucial Development Platform

The KSAFA competitions have long been instrumental to the development of Jamaican football. Premier League clubs often scout players from KSAFA teams, underscoring the importance of these leagues in nurturing local talent. This season, which kicked off two weeks ago, includes 12 teams in the Championship League and 13 in the Major League. The season will stretch until May, with Boys’ Town defending their title in the Championship League and Jamaica Defence Force, last season’s Major League winners, stepping up to the Championship League.