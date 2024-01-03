Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History

When you think of Monster Jam, roaring engines, heart-stopping stunts and gigantic trucks probably come to mind. However, this high-octane world is also home to a riveting tale of legacy, grit, and glass ceilings shattered. At the heart of this story is Krysten Anderson, the female powerhouse who dared to steer her way into this testosterone-fueled sport and is now leaving her tire treads all over it.

Driving Grave Digger: A Legacy Continued

Krysten Anderson is not just another driver in the Monster Jam circuit—she is the daughter of Monster Jam Hall of Famer Dennis Anderson and the first woman to pilot the world-famous Grave Digger. Monster Jam is in her blood, and she’s proven that being a woman doesn’t bar her from making her mark in the sport. As she prepares for the adrenaline-charged Monster Jam weekend at the Florence Center, expectations run high and so does her determination.

From Novice to Champion: A Stellar Career

Anderson’s journey in the world of Monster Jam began in 2017, when she started racing at the age of 19. Since then, she’s not just survived but thrived in this male-dominated arena. Her driving prowess and competitive spirit have led her to numerous accolades, including the prestigious title of being the first-ever female Monster Jam series champion in 2022.

Inspiring Women in the Sport

But Anderson’s ambitions go beyond personal glory. She aspires to serve as a beacon of inspiration for other girls and women, breaking stereotypes and encouraging them to pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional. Currently, there are about six to eight female drivers in Monster Jam, and Anderson’s success surely paves the way for many more.

As the Florence Center gears up to host Monster Jam, featuring three shows and eight drivers, including Anderson, it’s not just about the thrill of the competition—it’s also about witnessing the continuing saga of a woman’s passionate pursuit in a challenging sport. Fans will watch as Anderson and other drivers, including Armando Castro, Coty Saucier, Zack Garner, Mark Hall, and Kurt Kraehmer, compete in their 12,000-pound monster trucks. This event also marks the beginning of the 2024 Arena Championship Series East season. Additionally, a special pit party event promises fan interaction, autographs, and a closer look at the monstrous machines.