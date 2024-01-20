Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio

In a bold move to diversify their customer experience, Kroger, America's largest supermarket chain, has integrated sports betting kiosks across 20 of its outlets in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton regions of Ohio. This innovative addition comes as a part of a program initiated on January 1, 2023, allowing betting kiosks to be installed in an assortment of locations, including bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, and notably, supermarkets.

Eligibility and Licenses

To qualify for the necessary "Type C" licenses, establishments are required to already possess licenses for selling both alcohol and Ohio Lottery tickets, and must also acquire a recommendation from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Kroger has been awarded a total of 42 such licenses, paving the way for the supermarket chain to solidify its sports betting strategy.

Ohio's Emerging Sports Betting Market

Over 1,000 organizations in Ohio, inclusive of Kroger, have obtained approval to establish these betting kiosks. The sports gambling industry in Ohio is projected to flourish in the coming years, with SBC Americas estimating an annual worth between $9 and $12 billion by 2025. The state's own estimates, though more conservative, forecast a significant $3.35 billion industry within a few years.

A Step Towards Regulated Sports Betting

The installation of these kiosks is a direct outcome of the 2018 Supreme Court decision that deemed the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act as unconstitutional. This landmark ruling has allowed states to legalize sports gambling and has set the stage for a regulated sports betting market. The American Gaming Association asserts that this shift will serve to benefit consumers, uphold the integrity of sports, aid law enforcement, and create new revenue channels.