Sports

Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
On any given day at the Master’s track and field circuit, one may be struck by an athletic marvel – a former Iowa high school state champion and collegiate track star, Kristy Matthews, who has made a triumphant return to competitive athletics. After initially engaging in soccer at the age of 46, her passion for sports was rekindled, leading her back to the running track. Today, Matthews holds the top spot in the United States for her age group in the 400 and 200 meters, and ranks third and seventh globally in the respective events.

From High School Athlete to Collegiate Star

Matthews’ journey into athletics began in Des Moines Roosevelt High School where she achieved remarkable success. Her prowess in track and field secured her three state championships, earning her a full scholarship to Iowa State. There, she provisionally qualified for the 1992 Olympic Trials in the 800 meters. Eventually, after transferring, she concluded her collegiate career at San Diego State as a conference champion in the 800 meters.

A Geriatric Pregnancy Sparks a Return to Athletics

Decades later, following a geriatric pregnancy, Matthews felt the need to maintain her health and fitness. This motivation led her to an unexpected sport – soccer. With a newfound passion, she stepped onto the soccer field at the age of 46. It was her soccer teammates who encouraged her to return to running, an idea that would eventually take her back to her roots in track and field.

Mastering Track and Field

Today, Matthews is a force to be reckoned with on the Masters track and field circuit, holding the top spot in the United States for her age group in the 400 and 200 meters. On a global scale, she ranks impressively, standing third in the 400 meters and seventh in the 200 meters. Despite her competitive nature, winning is not the only source of joy for Matthews. The sight of her young daughter’s happiness at her victories is what truly fuels her passion for the sport.

Embracing the sport she loved in her youth, Matthews continues to inspire and break boundaries, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passion and maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

