Kourtney Grossman Leads Billings West to Victory Over Missoula Big Sky in State AA Basketball

At Robin Selvig Court, the Billings West girls basketball team, led by Eastern Washington commit Kourtney Grossman, dominated Missoula Big Sky with a decisive 66-38 win in the State AA first-round game. Grossman's standout performance, including a perfect second quarter and a total of 26 points, propelled the defending champions into the semifinals against the winner of the Billings Skyview-Kalispell Glacier game.

Early Dominance Sets Tone

Grossman's exceptional shooting in the second quarter helped Billings West establish a commanding 17-point lead by halftime. Her flawless execution on offense, coupled with the team's overall height and athleticism, left Missoula Big Sky struggling to keep pace. The Golden Bears' dominance was further highlighted by their 41-24 advantage in rebounds, showcasing their control of the game on both ends of the court.

Team Effort Secures Win

While Grossman's scoring prowess was central to the victory, contributions came from across the roster. Sydney Pierce, alongside Grossman, grabbed eight rebounds, underscoring the Bears' collective effort. The team's performance reflects their depth and ability to execute coach's strategies effectively, setting a high bar for their upcoming semifinal matchup.

Looking Ahead to the Semifinals

As defending state champions, Billings West's victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated semifinal. With a record of 17-4, the Bears are a formidable force, and their next game promises to be a pivotal moment in their quest to retain the title. Grossman's leadership and skill, combined with the team's cohesive play, position them as strong contenders in the tournament.

As the tournament progresses, the focus will undoubtedly remain on Grossman and her team's performance. Their journey is not just a testament to their individual talents but also to the power of teamwork and strategic play in achieving success. The upcoming games promise excitement and high-level basketball as Billings West looks to secure another state championship.