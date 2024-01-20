Kospet Unveils iHeal Ring 2 Health Monitor: A Lightweight, Affordable Smart Ring

As the world continues to embrace wearable technology, Kospet has launched the iHeal Ring 2 Health Monitor, the successor to its original iHeal smart ring, priced at an affordable $99.99. This new smart ring, now available and shipping internationally, carries forward the brand's commitment to health-monitoring features while sporting a lower price tag than its predecessor by $60.

An Affordable Accessory for Health-Conscious Consumers

The iHeal Ring 2 is a well-crafted blend of ceramic and stainless steel, boasting a thin design of 2.8 mm and a weight of approximately 2.9 grams. It is offered in three different designs - silver, gold, and black - catering to both male and female customers, with eight size options ranging from 16.5 mm to 22.3 mm in diameter.

Innovative Features for Comprehensive Health Monitoring

While the second version does not monitor blood pressure like the original iHeal Ring, it continues to feature sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring. Additional features include sleep tracking and multiple sports modes, enabling users to keep a close eye on their health and fitness levels. The smart ring also boasts an IP68 certification, indicating its waterproof capability up to 1000 meters, making it suitable for water sports.

Extended Battery Life and Seamless Smartphone Integration

Powered by the Dialo DA14531 chip, the ring's battery life is estimated to last up to 10 days with regular use and up to 60 days in standby mode. Alongside health monitoring, the iHeal Ring 2 can remotely control a smartphone camera through hand gestures, adding a layer of convenience for users. All the tracking data can be accessed and managed through a companion smartphone app, facilitating easy monitoring and management of one's health data.