Korey Rush Joins Portland State Football as Defensive Line Coach for 2024 Season

Portland State Football has unveiled a significant addition to its coaching lineup for the 2024 season, announcing Korey Rush as the new Defensive Line Coach and Pass Rush Specialist. With a wealth of experience both on the field and in coaching roles, Rush is set to bring a new dynamic to the Vikings' defense strategy.
Strategic Appointment
Rush's appointment is seen as a strategic move by the Vikings' head coach, who has expressed confidence in Rush's ability to elevate the team's defensive capabilities. With a distinguished playing career at Nevada and coaching stints at Idaho State and Virginia Tech, Rush brings a proven track record of success. His expertise is expected to play a crucial role in developing the defensive line, enhancing the team's overall performance.
Coaching Background and Achievements
During his tenure at Nevada, Rush was recognized as an All-Mountain West Conference defensive lineman, a testament to his skill and dedication on the field. Transitioning to coaching, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to mentor and develop players, earning respect for his teaching prowess and strategic acumen. His appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Vikings' coaching staff, with Robby Hauck also announced as the Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach.
Looking Forward
Rush's arrival at Portland State heralds an exciting new chapter for the Vikings. His commitment to nurturing talent and devising innovative defensive strategies is poised to make a significant impact. As the team looks ahead to the 2024 season, the addition of Rush to the coaching staff signifies a renewed focus on defensive excellence, promising an invigorated performance on the field.