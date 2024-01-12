Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State – A New Chapter Begins

In a remarkable turn of events, Korey Foreman, a former five-star recruit for the USC Trojans, has committed to Fresno State, marking one of the most significant transfers in Fresno’s history. The California native, who had a diminishing performance over his college football career, is anticipated to bring a fresh dynamism to the Bulldogs’ defence under the guidance of coach Jeff Tedford.

Foreman’s Journey to Fresno State

Foreman’s journey has been a roller coaster ride. He started his freshman year in 2021 with 2.5 sacks and seven solo tackles in eight games. However, despite playing more games in 2022, his performance declined. 2023 saw a further drop in his field presence, with Foreman taking part in just three games before deciding to enter the transfer portal. His decision to transfer saw him commit to Fresno State, choosing to stay in his home state.

A Record-Breaking Recruit for Fresno State

His transfer to Fresno State has put the university in the spotlight, as Foreman is the highest-ranked recruit they have ever signed. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher was a highly-prized five-star recruit out of high school. Despite his struggles at USC, his undeniable talent and potential are expected to shine through at Fresno State, especially under the seasoned guidance of coach Tedford.

Looking Ahead: Foreman’s Future with the Bulldogs

Foreman’s future with the Bulldogs is keenly anticipated. Having redshirted this year after limited game time, he has an additional year of eligibility. His upcoming performance in the next season is poised to be closely observed. With Fresno State’s defense ranking third in the Mountain West Conference in sacks last season, Foreman’s addition could provide the crucial edge the team needs.