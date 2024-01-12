en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State – A New Chapter Begins

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State – A New Chapter Begins

In a remarkable turn of events, Korey Foreman, a former five-star recruit for the USC Trojans, has committed to Fresno State, marking one of the most significant transfers in Fresno’s history. The California native, who had a diminishing performance over his college football career, is anticipated to bring a fresh dynamism to the Bulldogs’ defence under the guidance of coach Jeff Tedford.

Foreman’s Journey to Fresno State

Foreman’s journey has been a roller coaster ride. He started his freshman year in 2021 with 2.5 sacks and seven solo tackles in eight games. However, despite playing more games in 2022, his performance declined. 2023 saw a further drop in his field presence, with Foreman taking part in just three games before deciding to enter the transfer portal. His decision to transfer saw him commit to Fresno State, choosing to stay in his home state.

A Record-Breaking Recruit for Fresno State

His transfer to Fresno State has put the university in the spotlight, as Foreman is the highest-ranked recruit they have ever signed. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher was a highly-prized five-star recruit out of high school. Despite his struggles at USC, his undeniable talent and potential are expected to shine through at Fresno State, especially under the seasoned guidance of coach Tedford.

Looking Ahead: Foreman’s Future with the Bulldogs

Foreman’s future with the Bulldogs is keenly anticipated. Having redshirted this year after limited game time, he has an additional year of eligibility. His upcoming performance in the next season is poised to be closely observed. With Fresno State’s defense ranking third in the Mountain West Conference in sacks last season, Foreman’s addition could provide the crucial edge the team needs.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
46 seconds ago
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Carlos Corberan, the head coach of West Bromwich Albion, recently addressed the media in a press conference, covering a range of topics concerning the football club. Braving the English cold, his passion for the game was palpable as he spent over 40 minutes engaging with both written and broadcast media. Young Players Making Their Mark
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
9 mins ago
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
9 mins ago
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
5 mins ago
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
8 mins ago
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
8 mins ago
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
47 seconds
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
4 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
5 mins
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
8 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
8 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
8 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
9 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
9 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
10 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app